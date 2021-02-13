The Government of Grenada clarifies that the number of persons permitted to attend weddings and funerals, remains at 20.

While Cabinet has given consideration to requests to increase permitted numbers, the consensus is that these will be considered on a case by case basis, depending on the capacity of the venue to facilitate the requisite physical distance.

Persons seeking additional guests for weddings and funerals, must apply for the requisite permission. Facilities will be inspected prior to the granting of permission.

Given the fluidity of the pandemic and the need to constantly adjust and adapt, the Cabinet will continue to consider changes to the regulations where they become necessary.

GIS

