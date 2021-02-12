The Government of Grenada will begin to roll out its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Friday, 12 February 2021, with the first doses being administered to several frontline workers.
Top government officials identified as advocates of the vaccination programme will also be vaccinated.
GIS
6k vaccines now plus a further 40k vaccines in the coming “weeks” mean availability for 23k persons of a population of 110k.