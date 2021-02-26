On 24 February 2021, Her Excellency Keisha A McGuire, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the United Nations, and His Excellency HE Alie Kabba, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, signed a Joint Communiqué to establish diplomatic relations between Grenada and the Republic of Sierra Leone.

In accordance with Grenada’s foreign policy, the establishment of diplomatic relations with Sierra Leone further echoes the re-energising of strengthening friendly relations and cooperation with other States.

The signing of the Joint Communiqué further complements the actions of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and the African Group’s initiatives for enhancing relations between the 2 regions.

The 2 States have been working closely at the United Nations, as Bureau Members of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (Committee of 24 or C24) and in other intergovernmental processes and look forward to deepening existing ties in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fronts.

GIS

