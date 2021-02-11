Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Grenada maintained its position scoring 53 for a consecutive year in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International.

Grenada’s anti-corruption regime is holistic and integrated bolstered by a mix of legislation including but not limited to the Constitution, the Criminal Code, the Integrity in Public Life Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Audit and Public Finance Management Acts and the National Anti-corruption Roundtable Mechanism.

The pandemic placed, and is continuing to place immense pressure on varying aspects of the health and economic sectors around the world. It has also placed the spotlight on the issue of corruption in the health sectors of many countries, particularly in the area of procurement.

The Integrity Commission is pleased that the country has been able to maintain its score in this challenging environment, especially since many countries, including some ranked higher, have scored less than they normally would.

Chairman of the Commission A Anande Trotman Lady Joseph, is encouraging the stakeholders who prepare and issue reports to international partners, to enhance integrated reporting on procurement, fiscal, legal, anticorruption and integrity data. “Such data would be reflective of implementation strides and showcase national best practices, so that these can be reflected in transparency, financial, legal, global and anti-corruption data sets that inform the CPI in real time,” Lady Joseph said.

Head of Public Sector Governance at the Commonwealth Secretariat Dr Roger Koranteng in reviewing Grenada’s 2020 position on the CPI, said, “the fact that Grenada has sustained a score above 50 means that Grenada is effectively tackling corruption; because a score less than 50 means that corruption is endemic and not well tackled.”

The new physical distancing protocols imposed did not deter the Commission from continuing its work in the receipt of asset declarations – a major thrust in the anti-corruption fight. We received 175 declarations from public officers for 2020. The Commission also issued Compliance Questionnaires to 10 public bodies and received 8 responses.

The Commission continues to forge ahead with its anti-corruption regime, engaging all stakeholders and other agencies in its public education campaign as it seeks to develop and nurture a culture of integrity.

Transparency International analyses data from international data gathering entities and organizations such as the World Bank, Global Insight and the World Justice Project, to create the Corruption Perception Index every year.

The 2020 CPI report highlights the impact of corruption on government responses to Covid-19, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in health care and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.

The Integrity Commission

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.