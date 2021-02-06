Local telecommunications provider Flow is featuring a 2-part special deep dive into world-renowned Grammy award-winning actor Samuel L Jackson’s docuseries, Enslaved: The Lost History of The Transatlantic Slave Trade.

The 6-episode docuseries delves into the history of 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World (Caribbean & Americas) through diving exploration efforts, as they search for and locate 6 slave ships that perished with their human cargo.

Featured in this special production is host Emprezz Golding, along with leading experts in the region such as Alannah Vellacott – Docuseries cast member & Marine Ecologist; Professor Verene Shepard – Dir. Centre for Reparation Research (UWI); Steven Golding – President of Universal Negro Improvement Association; and Grenadian, Dr Nicole Phillip-Dowe

The Flow 1 special cast explores the global story of suffering, resistance, oppression and overcoming. Historian & Head of UWI Open Campus, Dr Phillip-Dowe categorizes this experience as one, given her passion for history and humanity, was an honour being featured.

Dr Phillip-Dowe says: “the documentary is a story of struggle but more importantly a story of survival and we are the product of that survival. It gives a voice to the voiceless, lost in that horrific part of history and affords us the opportunity to connect with our ancestors. Everyone that contributed to this docuseries should be proud. I encourage everyone to view both the Enslaved docuseries and subsequent Flow 1 Special”.

Country Manager of Flow Grenada, James Pitt, commented: “The transatlantic slave trade is possibly the most significant historic event in shaping who we are as a Caribbean people today. Flow is proud, yet humbled, to be afforded the opportunity to showcase this TV special via our platform to our Grenadian people”.

Pitt encourages families across the nation to view the informative Enslaved docuseries and featured discussions on the Flow 1 special, and to capitalize on the opportunity to connect with the story and experiences of our ancestors.