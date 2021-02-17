The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States is pleased to announce the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship recipients for this academic year.

Grenadian Larissa Mark has travelled to Omaha, Nebraska to begin graduate-level studies in Epidemiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Centre, funded by the US Government.

Prior to accepting the Fulbright Foreign Student Scholarship award, Mark was employed by Sandals Grenada Beach Resort and Spa as an Environment, Health and Safety Manager. In 2018, Mark completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the St George’s University and in 2013, she completed a Master’s in Public Health with an emphasis on Environmental and Occupational Health.

The Fulbright programme is the flagship international educational exchange programme sponsored by the US Government and is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Foreign Student programme enables graduate students, young professionals, and artists from abroad to research and study in the United States for one year or longer at US universities or other appropriate institutions.

For additional information on this prestigious program, please visit US Embassy Bridgetown’s website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/education-culture/ec-scholarships/fulbright-scholarship-program/

