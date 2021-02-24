The GUT Credit Union (GUTCU) has made history by being the first credit union in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to be DCash-ready.

DCash is a digital version of the Eastern Caribbean dollar to be issued under the authority of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). The GUTCU has been working closely with the ECCB on this project which is set to transform the way business is conducted in the ECCU.

General Manager of the GUTCU Retesha Boyd validated the credit union’s readiness by completing a purchase of goods at the Foodland Supermarket on Kirani James Boulevard. “We are thrilled to be the first credit union in the DCash Closed Pilot to be officially prepared to offer this new service. As GUTCU leads in this innovation and drives change in the financial market, it is important that our members have convenient and secure ways to do business. DCash provides just that. Though the project is still in the closed pilot phase, we excitedly await when the service can be rolled out to the general public in Grenada and within the other ECCU member countries.”

DCash will allow users to pay or transfer money in real time with just a few simple steps. It is just one of the additional services that the credit union plans to introduce in the short term as it continues to focus on providing enhanced services and member satisfaction.

GUTCU

