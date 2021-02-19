Another bold step in the advancement of Digital technology has been made in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union as George F Huggins & Company (Grenada) Limited became the first company in history to carry out a financial transaction using the ECCB’s Digital EC Dollars or “DCash”.

Under the watchful gaze of shoppers, Chief Executive Officer of Huggins Anya Chow Chung completed the historic digital transaction at the company’s Foodland Supermarket on Kirani James Boulevard on Friday, 12 February effectively becoming the first person in the Union and in Grenada ever to use the new digital currency. Huggins is part of a wider pilot programme spearheaded by the ECCB to begin the roll-out of its DCash program in Grenada and several other Eastern Caribbean territories. The DCash Pilot is a key initiative of the ECCB’s transformational agenda as articulated in their 2017-2021 Strategic Plan.

Chow Chung said, “Digital history has been made today at Foodland and I am extremely proud to represent George F Huggins & Company (Grenada) Limited and to have had the privilege to ‘cut the ribbon’ as it were in the use of this emerging digital technology in Grenada and the wider ECCU region. This is indeed a proud moment for our country! DCash will give our customers another option to access their cash quickly and easily through their mobile devices and eventually to conveniently shop at our outlets and stores around Grenada. This is especially timely, as we all search for ways to conduct business safely during this pandemic. By reducing the need to physically handle cash, DCash will provide customers with another layer of safety as we all learn to live in the ‘new normal’ created by the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy J Antoine said, “This transaction is a major milestone in our mission to place DCash in the hands of the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). I congratulate George F Huggins & Company (Grenada) Limited on making history. We are now on the cusp of the public launch of DCash. Get ready.”

With over 500 employees and 17 distinct business operations across Grenada, Huggins is the largest locally owned company on the island and has been proudly serving Grenadians for over 100 years.

In marking the historic digital moment, Chow Chung recognised Foodland Store Manager Genita Pysadee; Cashier Trent Graham and Customer Service Representative Junior George who all helped to make the first use of digital EC dollars in Grenada a smooth, efficient and successful process.

