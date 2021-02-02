The National Celebrations Committee (NCC) and the Rotary Club of Grenada have partnered to include some park features to commemorate Grenada’s 47th Independence celebrations.

A number of displays from Rotary’s holiday lights at Quarantine Point Recreational Park have been converted to reflect Grenada’s national colours and the Independence Committee have decorated the Park with the traditional buntings and pennants depicting the National Colours of red, green and yellow/gold.

Rotary’s President Henry Joseph welcomes the partnership and says it is in keeping with Rotary International’s areas of focus which include economic and community development.

Quarantine Point Recreational Park is open daily from 6 am to 9 pm, however the displays will be lit on weekend nights only and on Monday, 8 February from 6 pm with the usual outdoor movies starting at 5 pm.

Additionally, vendors will be invited to display and sell their products at the Park on selected days during the weekend of 5-8 February under the strict Covid-19 guidelines advised by the Ministry of Health.

The park will also feature the Ariza Credit Union Snow Zone, specialty foods, live pizza oven, Candyland, Ramdhanny’s Refreshment Grotto and more. A small park entry fee will apply from 4 pm towards the upkeep and maintenance of the lights.

Patrons are asked to follow the Rotary or Lights at the Point event and social media pages for further information.

Rotary Club of Grenada

