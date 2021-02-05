INVITATION TO QUOTE – CARICOM DEVELOPMENT FUND (CDF) PROJECT – ENHANCING EXPORTS THROUGH THE STRENGTHENING OF THE GRENADA BUREAU OF STANDARDS

The Grenada Bureau of Standards (GDBS) has commenced the implementation of activities under the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) Project “Enhancing Exports through the Strengthening of the Grenada Bureau of Standards”.

The objective of this project is to enhance the competitiveness of Grenada’s food products, especially in foreign markets. In particular, to provide the necessary conformity assessment services for ensuring compliance to food safety regulations and facilitating market access.

To achieve the above objectives, this project seeks to enhance the national quality infrastructure by improving the food control system and ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth by strengthening the technical capabilities of the Grenada Bureau of Standards.

The purpose of this Invitation to Quote is to acquire the services of suitable and qualified vendors to perform renovation works at the GDBS Laboratories. The GDBS requests eligible bidders to visit our website www.gdbs.gd or visit our office at Queen’s Park, St George, to obtain information and instructions for submission of your quotations.

Quotations are to be submitted in sealed envelopes to the GBDS Office by 3 pm on 19 February 2021. Quotations received after the aforementioned time will not be accepted.

