The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) invites bids from suitable Contractors for the Extension of its intake line which supplies the Desalination Plant at Seaview, Carriacou.

Tender documents will be available from NAWASA’s Head Office on Lucas Street, St George’s, from Tuesday 23 February 2021, at 2 pm, for a non-refundable fee of EC $600.00.

Interested persons will be required to submit their bid on/or before Friday, 12 March 2021, at 2 pm, at address one (1) listed below.

Bids will be opened on Friday, 12 March 2021, at 3 pm, in the presence of bidders who choose to attend.

Submissions of Tenders shall be in English and must be received in sealed envelopes, clearly marked “TENDER FOR CARRIACOU’S DESALINATION PLANT”

Bids failing to comply with any of the submission requirements will not be accepted and hence rejected and will be returned to the respective Bidders.

NAWASA reserves the right to accept or reject any bid, or combination of bids, to annul the process and reject all Bids at any time without thereby incurring any liability to the affected contractor(s) or any obligation to inform the contractor(s) of the grounds for its actions.

Bidders will be advised, in due course, of the results of their bids:

National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA)

Lucas Street

ST GEORGE’S

