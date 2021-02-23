Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Fleet Manager, at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), Grenada.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the General Manager, the Fleet Manager is responsible for the overall management of NAWASA’s vehicle fleet and operational equipment and for the coordination of welding services, based on requests received from the various departments.

MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

Certificate in Automotive or Mechanical Engineering

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Automotive or Mechanics

A valid driver’s G Class license

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Effective verbal and written communication skills to interface and communicate with internal and external departments, agencies, contractors

Experience in heavy equipment management

Computing skills, particularly in the use of word processing and spreadsheet applications etc.

REMUNERATION

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

Application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manager

VACANCY FOR FLEET MANAGER

National Water & Sewerage Authority

P O Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s, Grenada

Or email: [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of application is 10 March 2021. Applications received after the closing date may not be considered.

NAWASA… Committed to meeting customers’ needs

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.