The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) has collaborated with the Ministry of Health along with Radisson Beach Resort to help launch Covid-19 vaccinations to all frontline workers this Monday through Friday.

In a proactive effort, the health team along with GHTA and Radisson have coordinated a mass roll-out programme at Radisson Resort to provide easy access and added convenience for those who are interested in being vaccinated.

The tourism sector has welcomed the vaccination campaign as a means to re-start the tourism industry with the hope that it would open a critical window of opportunity to fight the Covid-19 pandemic while also promoting the safe resumption of international travel. GHTA CEO Arlene Friday states that, “The first line of defence is our frontline workers and ensuring their health and safety is our national priority. The GHTA is happy to support the Ministry of Health’s vaccination initiative in any way possible to help restore tourism and a sense of optimism and hope to our hospitality sector.”

There were several notable tourism representatives that led by example and were vaccinated during the launch including the Hon. Clarice Modeste-Curwen Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation; Leo Garbutt MBE, President of the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association and many other hotel owners and managers. Other frontline workers that were in attendance represented a diverse cross-section of tourism including hospitality, restaurants, airport, immigration, taxis, tour operators, dive sector, marina services, etc.

Grenada was able to secure Oxford-AstraZeneca (COVISHIELD) as part of the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme and through donations from the Government of India. For more information regarding getting vaccinated, please contact the Ministry of Health at (473) 440-2649.

