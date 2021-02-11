Grenadian authors of children’s stories have an opportunity to promote their writing through the Expo 2020, Dubai initiative.

An avenue will be provided for them to share their stories with a global audience in an international edition of Children’s Tales From Around The World that will be published digitally and in hard copy. This will consist of short stories and folktales from nations across the globe.

Authors will tell the stories of Grenadian culture, traditional folktales and in general, stories that have been passed down through generations.

Authors who are interested in participating must provide a detailed synopsis or full text of the story, along with a completed template. The stories must be no more than 800 words and suitable for children of diverse cultural backgrounds between the ages of 5 to 12 years. In addition, they must be in the public domain, free of copyright restrictions and child-friendly.

Local authors are urged to take advantage of this opportunity as Grenada endeavours to bring its storytelling culture to the minds and hearts of the world’s younger generations. The closing date for submission of entries is 22 February 2021.

Expo 2020, Dubai which was postponed due to the pandemic, will now take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates over 6 months from October 2021 to March 2022 under the theme: Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

There will be 3 sub-themes: Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability. Grenada’s theme is: Grenada! Enhancing its Environment Through the Movement of its People, Culture, Products and Services.

The Grenada Government is coordinating the participation of local exhibitors who will display their goods and services. Grenada’s Expo Journey was officially launched on 29 October 2019 with the slogan: Grenada! On the Road to Dubai Expo 2020.

For further information and to receive a copy of the submission template, please email: [email protected] or call Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Caricom Affairs on 440-2640, mobile 536-9818.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.