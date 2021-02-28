The Ministry of Health announces that commencing Tuesday, 2 March through Friday, 5 March 2021, it will undertake a mass Covid-19 vaccination programme for all frontline and essential service providers in Grenville, St Andrew, who are not yet vaccinated.

The St Andrew leg of the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be conducted at the Deluxe Cinema, Gladstone Road, Grenville, between 9 am and 2 pm.

Frontline personnel including:

Healthcare providers,

Law enforcement officers (Police, Customs and Immigration),

Health wardens and contact tracers,

Port and Dock workers,

Airport workers,

Hotel and guest house employees,

Certified Taxi operators.

Interested persons must present a valid company photo ID or an official ID inclusive of NIS, driver’s licence or passport. In addition to the above-mentioned categories of workers, provisions have been made for the vaccination of seafarers, people aged 65 and over, as well as those 18 years and over with an underlying medical condition, who are interested in the vaccine.

Meanwhile, in light of several requests from essential services providers and members of the public who were unable to get their Covid-19 vaccine last week at the Radisson Beach Resort, the Ministry has decided to extend the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme for 2 days only on Monday and Tuesday, at the Radisson Beach Resort Convention Centre, at Grand Anse. Vaccination will be done from 9 am to 2 pm on both days.

The Ministry of Health advises that all Covid-19 health and safety protocols MUST be observed for the duration of the process. The national vaccination process will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

#MOHCARES

Get VAX..It’s Your #BESTSHOT

#BeCovid19Smart

GIS

