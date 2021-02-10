The Inland Revenue Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Licence Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force are encouraging drivers and vehicle owners to utilise the online platform to pay for licences this inspection season.

Users are assured that paying online is safe, secure and simple and will help avoid long lines and facilitate observance of Covid-19 protocols. The platform can be accessed using pay.gov.gd on multiple devices including desktop or laptop computers, tablets and cell phones. Payment can be made using a debit or credit card.

Once payment is complete on the website pay.gov.gd, an electronic receipt will be made available online and drivers and vehicles owners can pick up their decal/sticker at the various inspection points.

Licensees are reminded to have their original motor vehicle insurance policy and current inspection certificate to complete the process.

Inspection points are located in each parish and service is available from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm as follows:

INSPECTION DAYS PARISH INSPECTION POINTS Monday to Friday Carriacou Carriacou Police Station Monday to Friday St George Dusty Highway Thursday and Friday St David St David Police Station Monday and Tuesday St John Gouyave Police Station Wednesday St Mark Victoria Police Station Thursday and Friday St Patrick Fire Station, La Fortune Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday St Andrew Pearls Airport

GIS

