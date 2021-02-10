The nightly curfew in Grenada will continue, albeit with a slight modification.

Health Minister Honourable Nickolas Steele confirmed on Wednesday that the curfew will now be in place from 10 pm to 4 am. The decision was made during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting following deliberation on the topic and consideration of advice from the health team.

During the Post Cabinet Press Briefing, Minister Steele explained, “The reason for the change is that a significant number of farmers, fishermen and persons who exercise in the mornings, have been restricted because of the 5 am end to the curfew. These are activities that we want to accommodate and encourage at this point in time, so we have made that adjustment.”

The Health Minister also explained the rationale for maintaining the curfew, although Grenada currently has no active Covid-19 cases. He said, “As we have seen with other Caribbean islands and worldwide, the current strains of Covid-19 are extremely unforgiving. If you allow complete free movement within your country and Covid does get in, as has been shown to happen, no matter how strict or stringent policies are at the border, by the time the presence of the disease is detected, it is too late to control it. As such regrettably, we do need to continue with the nightly curfew.”

Minister Steele is hopeful that the level of restrictions can be reduced. He said, “We hope that there will be a chance in the not too distant future to remove or reduce further, the hours of the curfew, but it all depends on the threat to Grenada and the various strains that are quite possibly in existence throughout the region.

Loading... Loading... Download [128.62 KB]

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.