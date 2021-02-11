by Linda Straker

Annual meeting of GCNA held on Thursday, 11 February 2021

2020 nutmeg production was 1,042,043 pounds with sales of EC$8,642,045

Grenada awakened about importance of agricultural sector

Agriculture Minister Peter David has told nutmeg farmers that despite the many economic and social challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, there are opportunities amidst the dilemma that should not be wasted.

“Covid-19 is both a challenge and an opportunity. It is a challenge from the standpoint of both a fall in market demand for agricultural products and loss of Government revenue. But it is an opportunity in that all of Grenada has had an awakening about the importance of the agricultural sector. We therefore have the wind of public opinion at our backs. This is a golden opportunity that we must not squander.” David addressed farmers during the annual meeting of the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) held on Thursday, 11 February 2021 at the Deluxe Cinema in St Andrew.

The meeting among other things heard the Annual Report of the nutmeg board which is chaired by Leo Cato and accepted the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Data from the GCNA show that nutmeg production was 1,042,043 pounds in 2020 while sales during that period were EC$8,642,045. “Given the many challenges of the past year, this is still very commendable. With increased collaboration between the GCNA and the Ministry, we can improve production and grow sales over the next few years,” said David who was appointed Agriculture Minister in October 2020.

“Comrades, as I traversed Grenada over the last 4 months, I have been able to speak to the farmers about the challenges they face. And while nutmeg has its own peculiarities, some of the challenges are common to all farmers,” David said.

Reminding them that the Ministry of Agriculture has branded 2021 as the Year of Organisation and Production, the Minister explained that the theme reflects the considered view that with better organisation of both human and material resources, the island can increase production and increase agriculture’s contribution to national development. “While we continue to lobby for increased resource allocation to the agriculture sector, it is our view that given the impact of Covid on Government revenues, we have to become better organised and more efficient.”

