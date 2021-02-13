Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, led by example on Friday when he received the first Covid-19 vaccine administered in Grenada.
Dr Mitchell received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Grenada rolled out its Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.
6,000 doses of the vaccine are already on island, and the Ministry of Health has confirmed the existence of a plan which includes an order of priority that begins with frontline workers.
Prior to receiving the vaccine, Dr Mitchell cited the vaccination programme as a critical step in the fight against Covid-19 and expressed full confidence in the vaccine.
He said, “I know some people are concerned and understandably so, everything new, particularly when it deals with one’s health, we have to be cautious. There have been all sorts of rumours, some of it with no foundation. However, we will not be advising our people to take this path if we felt there were any major safety issues involved.”
Dr Mitchell said the pandemic has created difficult circumstances for many workers, some of whom have been without jobs for almost one year.
The Prime Minister added, “If we achieve success in vaccinating our population, it will put us well on the way to solving the fundamental economic and other problems that we face. We will continue reinforcing that this is a first step in dealing with the problem. There is no way life will return to what it used to be, and there is no way people would invest serious resources and bring people back into the workforce, unless we feel certain that we are able to intermingle safely. This is a significant step in going forward and I thank the collective team of frontline workers and all who have been at the forefront of this fight.”
Health Minister, Hon. Nickolas Steele, who was also vaccinated on Friday, extended gratitude to the Prime Ministers of Barbados and Dominica for their coordinating roles in ensuring that Grenada received early shipments of the vaccine. He said, “We are one Caribbean, we are all in this together. I look forward to all of our frontline team being vaccinated so that they can continue the work of protecting the rest of the population and to ensure that all who are eligible, get vaccinated.”
Minister Steele acknowledged the anxiety expressed by some people. He said, “I look forward to those individuals getting past their anxiety because 138-million people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and less than maybe 100 individuals have had any sort of reaction from this vaccine. If you compare the odds, it is essential that we equip ourselves and give our bodies the weapon to fight off Covid-19, so that we could go back to life as normal. That will be possible when at least 60 to 70% of our population is vaccinated.”
Other Government Ministers and several frontline workers also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. The second dose will be administered in 6 weeks.
GIS
NOW GRENADA PLEASE STOP REMOVING MY COMMENTS! I want people to know that the vaccines are suppose to be used to protect people from catching the corona virus and it is not suppose to be used as a treatment towards the virus.
People must be vaccinated before they can catch the virus because in order to protect ourselves from the virus we will need to take the vaccine so that we can be immune to it.
I would like to say that the Hon, Keith Claudius Mitchell is one very brave and very good prime minister and leader. he is the one that shows us what keeping your word and good leadership really is.
Well done prime minister. Great way to lead this country in the right way. leaders do come first then the people! Also remember that the vaccination should not be given to those who have the virus! REMEMBER THAT THE VACCINE’S PURPOSE IS TO PROTECT PEOPLE FROM GETTING COVID 19 AND NOT HEALING THEM FROM THE VIRUS. PEOPLE DO HAVE VERY MAJOR MISCONSEPTIONS THAT ARE NOT RIGHT!
We must take the vaccine to prevent ourselves from catching the Corona Virus so that we do not become infected by it what so ever. so please we must take the vaccine now to survive the pandemic.
Very good but let’s move on!
Only SEVERAL healthcare workers get vaccinated first!!! What garbage is this. There should have been a plan in place for as many healthcare workers to be vaccinated IMMEDIATELY not politicians. Where is the transparency of the order of vaccination?? This is a public right. Selfish government again shows they care little for the general population. Yiu could have had hundreds vaccinated the first day.
No you are wrong! Leaders come first before people. I don’t know what kind of nonsense you people are talking. obviously health care workers then come after to take the vaccine. People wanted the Prime Minister to take it first! That is how it is suppose to be done! Any time there are vaccinations leaders will take it first to set an example as to what is suppose to be done. Many Grenadians wanted him to take the vaccine first!