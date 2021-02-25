Republic Bank is pleased to announce that it has successfully tested its first Digital Currency (DCash) transaction.

The operation signified the start of a closed pilot launched by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) as it prepares to introduce this innovative, digital payment method to its Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) member states.

The first transactions were successfully completed by 2 of the Bank’s staff at Foodland on Kirani James Boulevard on Friday, 19 February 2021. Grenada is among 4 of 8 ECCU territories selected for the pilot project, with Republic Bank being one of 4 participating local financial institutions.

Commenting on this groundbreaking event, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Grenada), Keith Johnson remarked, “I am elated that we have reached this milestone in our history. The success of this pilot means that soon banks and other financial institutions across the region can offer this payment solution to consumers as a faster, cheaper, safer alternative to pay for goods and services. Our staff has been working along with the ECCB over the past months and we are extremely pleased with the results today.”

Republic Bank commends the ECCB on this initiative which soon will give consumers the option to use digital cash to pay for goods and services, using their smartphone devices.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.