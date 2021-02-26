The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force, advises that the Poyntzfield Bridge, St Patrick, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, 28 February 2021, between 8 am and 5 pm.

This is to facilitate the transporting and installation of beams for the new bridge at that location.

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regret any inconvenience that may be caused.

RGPF

