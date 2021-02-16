The Public Works Division in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government invites eligible contracting firms or contractors in Carriacou to submit bids for the construction of 340 feet of concrete road and slipper drain in Hillsborough.

Bidding documents can be collected at the Public Works Division Office, Main Street, Hillsborough, Carriacou.

The deadline for submission of bids is Monday, 1 March 2021.

Division of Public Works

Ministry of Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government

