Sandals Resort Grenada has signed off to the Ministry of Health’s enhanced protocols that were designed to ensure both guest, employee and community health and safety.

The protocols include increased testing of both guests and staff, added monitoring and security measures while also maintaining Sandals’ high-quality luxury brand for vacationers.

Present at the signing ceremony were the Honourable Minister Steele Minister of Health; Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles MD MPH; Peter Fraser General Manager of Sandals Resort Grenada and CEO of the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association Arlene Friday.

The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association is committed to improving Grenada’s tourism product while also ensuring the safety of Grenadians. GHTA’s CEO, Arlene Friday, reports “The GHTA is happy to be a part of this signing to mark the reopening of Sandals Resort who contribute immensely to Grenada’s Pure Grenada Brand.” The GHTA thanks the Honourable Minister Steele Minister of Health, the Honourable Minister Modeste-Curwen Minister of Tourism and members of the Grenada Tourism Authority for their valued contributions.

GHTA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.