RBC Royal Bank today issued the following statement regarding the sick out action taken by its employees on 1 February 2021.

“RBC Royal Bank, operating in Grenada as “RBTT,” is extremely disappointed with this unfortunate sick-out action being taken by employees with the support of the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union. The frustration and inconvenience experienced by some of our clients seeking to access banking services during this time are understandable. We sincerely regret that this action is disrupting their normal routines.

“We have committed to working with the GTAWU to resolve this, and any other outstanding issues in accordance with the established grievance procedure in the collective agreement, with business continuity and job security at the forefront. We remain ready to continue those important discussions.

“RBTT clients in Grenada who are impacted by this industrial action may continue to make use of our digital banking platform, our mobile app, or our ATM network to perform most everyday banking transactions. Clients may also contact our Advice Centre at +1 (888) 847-5803.”

RBC Royal Bank

