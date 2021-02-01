The executive and members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) express the deepest condolences to the family and colleagues on the passing of Levi Benoit.

Benoit was employed with the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) as a Camera Operator/Driver for well over 30 years.

He died on Monday, 1 February 2021, after a brief illness.

Benoit’s contribution to the media was not mainly as the guy behind the lens, capturing the moments, but he acted as the reporter and posed questions to the panellists on numerous occasions.

Benoit formed an integral part of this noble profession and acted as a guide for young camera operators and reporters, with whom he came in contact.

We trust that his family, friends and colleagues remember him and cherish his memories.

MWAG

