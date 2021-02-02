In November 2020, a seed was planted during discussions amongst members of The Grenada Movement’s (TGM) youth group.

Under discussion, was the state of affairs in Grenada as people and families were feeling the economic impact of Covid-19, and the Christmas season was upon us. From that seed germinated the idea of a collection drive to obtain food, toiletries and other essentials, for distribution to one needy family in each parish. The idea was presented to the TGM Founders and wholeheartedly endorsed, and so, the We Care initiative was born.

With personal contributions from members of TGM and sponsorship initiatives from corporate bodies and other well-meaning citizens, the We Care project was operationalised. A programme that was originally intended to reach 7 families on a one-time basis, has, in a very short time, touched 343 persons that comprise 110 families, throughout the length and breadth of the State of Grenada. The ever-growing need for that kind of food and living outreach support and the success of the We Care initiative have caused TGM to build the programme out into a monthly initiative for food and material support to the needy families in our society.

The Grenada Movement (TCM) wishes to thank all persons and corporate bodies that have given generously to We Care so far. Your support made it possible for us to reach 343 of our fellow citizens during very difficult times and provided the relief that was needed in what for several, was a time of despair. We are proud of your partnership!

We encourage all Grenadians and friends of Grenada who can afford it, to help support this worthwhile venture, at a time when Covid-19 is wreaking havoc with employment, income, health, and our collective welfare. As a nation, we are only as strong as the weakest amongst us, and all support is welcome to lift up our fellow citizens in their most difficult moments. Nothing is too small!

Persons wishing to participate are invited to take their donations of non-perishable food items, baby food, toiletries, and/or cash to our drop off point, The Closet, Grand Anse Shopping Centre, between 11 am and 6 pm Mondays to Saturdays. They may also make contact with members of TGM’s youth group:

Garth Walters: +1 (473) 406-5122

Asheida Charles: +1 (473) 456-7172

Michelle Alexander: +1 (473) 422-4608

Jeremy Baker: +1 (473) 535-0847

Deron Alexis: +1 (473) 419-6663

The Grenada Movement

