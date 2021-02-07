The most recent difficulties visited by the Covid-19 pandemic have tested us just as they have tested our region and the world. Yet, even as many of our institutions have strained under the weight of these tests; even as we legitimately question some decision making and the balancing of interests, we cannot deny or ignore how the Grenadian spirit has risen up to meet the Covid-19 challenge.

We have stood with our neighbours, shared in the fear and anxiety of this dreaded disease, the economic hardship, the sacrifice of a region, a country and a people ‘making do with less’. None can deny our shared grief for the loss of so many of our countrymen in the diaspora, who have fallen prey to this merciless Covid-19 pandemic.

As we commemorate our independence as a people, we are reminded of our shared and common humanity; of our vulnerability but also of our strength. Today, we celebrate that humanity and strength and claim them as values that make us uniquely, Grenadian.

As we march toward the 48th year of Independence, we are encouraged in the midst of this pandemic, to pause and give meaningful thought to what we want the Grenada of the future ‘to look like’ and ‘to be like’. What will be our future path in areas such as education, health care, economic development and sustainability, the care and protection of our environment, human rights, national security, the growth of industry, the growth of arts and culture, the nurturing and development of our children and our youth?

As an independent nation we must ensure that our Country’s development leaves no one behind; all must be embraced – from the smallest child in Marquis, St Andrew, to the fearless grandmother in Coast Guard, St Mark, to the single mother in Gouyave Estate, St John, to the leader of industry and finance in the most affluent neighbourhoods of St George.

At the crucible of our 48th year, Grenada requires all hands on deck, to guarantee the future we desire and deserve.

That future will only look kindly upon those who invest, toil and even where necessary, sacrifice, now, and by so doing, make the road ahead easier for those who will inherit this beautiful land.

Pride in our nation is not in short supply. Nowhere in the world is there in existence, a people who love their land more than we do. But the short history of our resilient nation has demonstrated that ‘nation building’ requires more of each of us than a sense of deep pride — more than paying homage to our flag. Love for a country must move beyond flag waving. It must be evident in what we do and the choices we make.