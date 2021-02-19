Just in time for Carnival!

In 2019 I was lucky enough to visit this multi-island nation. Wow did it change my perception of the Caribbean. From its unique Carnival culture to its connections to Scotland, it truly blew my mind. I have a feeling I’ll be back one day soon!

Huge thanks to Arthur Gareth & True Blue Bay Boutique Resort for the Carnival footage (and for hosting me). Also a big shout out to Discover Grenada for setting up my time in Carriacou! Kristianne, Noah, Auntie Annie & Annette – thank you for making my time so special.

Also MASSIVE thanks to Epidemic Sound for the backing tracks!

Ross OC Jennings

The First Piper

