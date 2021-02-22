by Linda Straker

Frontline workers received first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

350 vaccinated Monday, and an equal number already registered for Tuesday

Vaccination process will run from 22-26 February 2021

Tourism Minister Clarice Modeste on Monday, 22 February 2021 was among hundreds of tourism, hospitality and other frontline workers who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“It was really reassuring to see the number of persons who turned out to be vaccinated. This will assist us in restarting our tourism and travel sector. That sector as you know employs hundreds, and once we can get that sector up and running, the economic situation will be different for all,” said Modeste.

“Today’s turnout is the start of a rebirth of the sector that afford a livelihood to hundreds.” Modeste is a medical doctor by profession. She said that vaccines have worked over the years in combating various diseases. “I am confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will not only assist in resuming operations for the tourism and travel sectors, but other sectors that are either directly or indirectly linked to tourism,” she said.

Health Minister Nickolas Steele described the turnout as a significant uptake in Grenada’s strategy to live in a world where Covid-19 will become endemic. “It shows that the workers understand what is at stake, and why they need the protection for us to reopen the hospitality sector.” Steele was among the first 10 persons to receive the injection.

“The only solution right now, not just in Grenada but around the world, is getting vaccinated and I am pleased with the turnout. Based on the numbers on the first day, 350 were vaccinated and an equal number is already registered for Tuesday,” he said.

The national vaccination process will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and will run from 22-26 February 2021. The current targeted frontline workers receiving the vaccine will include law enforcement officers such as police, customs, and immigration; port/dock workers; airport workers, hotel employees and certified taxi operators.

Grenada is scheduled to receive 45,600 AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility, but earlier in the month 3,000 vaccines were received as a gift from the Government of India.

