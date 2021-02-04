Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Asset Protection Supervisor.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Asset Protection Supervisor will assist in leading and coordinating all investigations of cases of tampering/ stealing of NAWASA’s assets. The position also requires supervising the process of reading all water meters used for billing by the Authority.

The selected individual will work closely as required with the RGPF and appear in Court on behalf of NAWASA.

MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

At least 5 years’ experience in dealing with the judiciary or facilitating investigations.

A minimum of 10 years’ experience as a senior officer in the RGPF is an asset.

Possession of a valid D Class driver’s licence.

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Good interpersonal and communication skills;

Strong leadership and motivational skills;

Effective verbal and written communication;

Familiar with the use of computers with word processing, spreadsheet and email software.

REMUNERATION

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

Applications should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Asset Protection Supervisor

National Water and Sewerage Authority

P O Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s, Grenada.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 19 February 2021. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.

NAWASA…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs.

