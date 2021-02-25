Pursuant to Section 9 (3) of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Agreement Act, the Monetary Council, the highest decision making body of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) invites applications from suitably qualified professionals from the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union to join the Bank’s Executive Management Team in the position of Deputy Governor.

Working at the ECCB will provide a unique opportunity to help the Bank achieve its strategic goals of monetary stability, financial stability and promoting balanced growth and development of ECCB member countries. The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and Nevis, contracted for a term of 5 years and shall be eligible for reappointment.

SELECTION CRITERIA:

The successful candidate must, at a minimum, possess post-graduate level qualifications in disciplines such as Economics, Finance, Accounting or Business Administration or professional certification in accounting such as ACCA or CPA.

The successful candidate should also have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in a central bank, the public sector or the financial sector with at least 7 years’ experience at an executive management level.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

Candidates must have a record of accomplishment of being a senior leader with sound understanding of and experience in implementing complex decisions.

Candidates must be a strong communicator, have outstanding interpersonal skills and be a person of high integrity. He/she must also be comfortable working in a fast-paced and demanding work environment.

DUTIES:

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to the Governor, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and will deputise in the absence of the Governor.

The Deputy Governor is expected to be a key contributor to major strategic and policy decisions. The officeholder must engender confidence and credibility in the financial sector and with development partners; and ought to demonstrate the ability to think strategically; to exercise sound judgment in a highly complex environment; to manage competing priorities; to successfully lead teams; and to influence change in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The Deputy Governor will have strategic oversight of:

Financial Stability

Banking and Monetary Operations

Payments System

Management Information Systems

Currency Management

Accounting

Support Services

SALARY

This position will be paid by the Bank such salaries and allowances as determined from time to time.

Our recruitment partners, SRI Executive Search,will be supporting. Please submit the following documents to [email protected]:

Applications, via electronic mail, summarising evidence of the stated requirements for appointment to the position

Curriculum vitae

2 original letters of reference

original letters of reference Certified copies of certificates

copies of certificates Official transcripts, where applicable

To reach no later than Friday, 12 March 2021.

