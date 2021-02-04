Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Drafting Technician, at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), Grenada.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the Planning and Development Manager, the Drafting Technician will assist with the production of drawings, collection of field data, site inspections and assist in all drawing related duties within the Planning and Development Department.

MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

Certificate in Building Construction or related Technical certification from a recognised institution.

Proficiency in AutoCAD.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Drafting Technician or related field.

A valid driver’s licence (D Class licence will be an asset).

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Good interpersonal skills

Effective verbal and written communication

Computing skills particularly in the use of word processing, spreadsheet applications etc.

Ability to achieve deadlines

Effective organisational skills

REMUNERATION

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

Applications should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manager

VACANCY FOR DRAFTING TECHNICIAN

National Water & Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s, Grenada

Or Email address: [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of applications is 19 February 2021. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.

NAWASA…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.