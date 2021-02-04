Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Drafting Technician, at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), Grenada.
POSITION SUMMARY
Reporting to the Planning and Development Manager, the Drafting Technician will assist with the production of drawings, collection of field data, site inspections and assist in all drawing related duties within the Planning and Development Department.
MINIMUM PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION
- Certificate in Building Construction or related Technical certification from a recognised institution.
- Proficiency in AutoCAD.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Drafting Technician or related field.
- A valid driver’s licence (D Class licence will be an asset).
PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Good interpersonal skills
- Effective verbal and written communication
- Computing skills particularly in the use of word processing, spreadsheet applications etc.
- Ability to achieve deadlines
- Effective organisational skills
REMUNERATION
Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.
Applications should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:
The General Manager
VACANCY FOR DRAFTING TECHNICIAN
National Water & Sewerage Authority
PO Box 392, Lucas Street
St George’s, Grenada
Or Email address: [email protected]
The deadline for receipt of applications is 19 February 2021. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.
NAWASA…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs.
