An International Organization is recruiting for the position of Public Engagement Assistant.
The incumbent monitors regional press and media coverage of issues of importance and advises leadership in Grenada and Barbados on strategies for promoting accurate, balanced regional media coverage of U.S. foreign policy and American interests, correcting misinformation, and countering disinformation; is the leading staff strategist/advisor responsible for the organization’s Public Diplomacy (PD) and outreach engagement with opinion leaders and emerging voices, including youth, influential individuals, and institutions such as think tanks, labour unions, professional associations, civil society organizations, and professional training institutions. Designs and recommends Public Diplomacy and outreach strategies to connect with a range of audiences to build and sustain productive dialogue and promote understanding of and support for U.S. policy. Provides administrative and protocol support to the office and travellers.
University degree in political science, economics, international relations, journalism, communications, or American Studies is required.
At least 4 years of progressively responsible experience in a multicultural, multinational, academic, or governmental work environment, with responsibility for public relations, public affairs, journalism, communications, marketing, managing public relations, outreach events, and other media interactions as significant parts of the job is required.
Only best qualified candidates will be acknowledged. Please visit https://erajobs.state.gov/dos-era/grd/vacancysearch/searchVacancies.hms for more information regarding this position.
