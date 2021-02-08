Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Senior Accounts Officer at the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA). Be detail-oriented, highly organised, and able to work with little to no supervision and perform work within deadlines.
Job Responsibilities:
- Accurately post all financial transaction to General Ledger
- Accurately maintain and reconcile Chart of Accounts
- Perform Bank Reconciliation
- Prepare Cashflow Statement and
- Prepare revenue projections and forecasting expenditure
- Payroll
- Assist in preparing monthly financial reports and audit statements
- Assist in the preparation of monthly and bi-annual financial statements (Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cashflow Statement
- Assist in the preparation of annual budget
- Perform research and analysis as directed.
Minimum educational requirement:
ACCA qualifications; Completed level 2 or Certificate Accounting Technician, or
Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance, with
- 3+ years of accounting experience.
- Strongly skilled in Quickbooks
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly with Excel
- Working knowledge of GAAP and IFRS
- Strong financial analysis skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
Please submit applications along with CV and 3 references to:
The General Manager
Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association
PO Box 160
Kirani James Boulevard
St George, Grenada, WI
Applications should reach us no later than 22 February 2021.
Only suitable candidates with the above qualification and experience would be acknowledged.
GCNA
