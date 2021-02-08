Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Senior Accounts Officer at the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA). Be detail-oriented, highly organised, and able to work with little to no supervision and perform work within deadlines.

Job Responsibilities:

Accurately post all financial transaction to General Ledger

Accurately maintain and reconcile Chart of Accounts

Perform Bank Reconciliation

Prepare Cashflow Statement and

Prepare revenue projections and forecasting expenditure

Payroll

Assist in preparing monthly financial reports and audit statements

Assist in the preparation of monthly and bi-annual financial statements (Balance Sheet, Income Statement and Cashflow Statement

Assist in the preparation of annual budget

Perform research and analysis as directed.

Minimum educational requirement:

ACCA qualifications; Completed level 2 or Certificate Accounting Technician, or

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or finance, with

3+ years of accounting experience.

Strongly skilled in Quickbooks

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly with Excel

Working knowledge of GAAP and IFRS

Strong financial analysis skills

Strong presentation skills

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Please submit applications along with CV and 3 references to:

The General Manager

Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association

PO Box 160

Kirani James Boulevard

St George, Grenada, WI

Applications should reach us no later than 22 February 2021.

Only suitable candidates with the above qualification and experience would be acknowledged.

GCNA

