Vehicle Inspection and Licensing periods
|License plates with SINGLE registration letter
(e.g. P 1000)
|Date
|1 to 2500
|2 Jan to 15 Feb
|2501 to 5000
|16 Feb to 31 Mar
|5001 to 7500
|1 Apr to 15 May
|7501 to 9999
|16 May to 30 June
|License plates with PLURAL registration letter
(e.g. PA 100)
|Date
|1 to 250
|2 Jan to 15 Feb
|251 to 500
|16 Feb to 31 Mar
|501 to 750
|1 Apr to 15 May
|751 to 999
|16 May to 30 June
Vehicle Inspection schedule
|Location
|Days and Times
|Grenada National Stadium
|Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm
|9 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 4:30 pm
|Police Garage, Dusty Highway, St George
|Monday to Friday
|Grenville, at Pearls Airstrip
|Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
|St David’s Police Station
|Thursdays and Fridays
|Sauteurs Police Station
|Thursdays and Fridays
|Gouyave Police Station
|Mondays and Tuesdays
|Victoria Police Station
|Wednesdays
|Carriacou Police Station
|Last Thursday and Friday of every month, and at the end of every period
Vehicle Licence and Inspection fees
Persons are advised to use the online payment platform pay.gov.gd to pay fees.
Cash payments will only be accepted at the Inland Revenue Division at The Carenage, and during the last week of each licensing period from 8 am to 3 pm at the Grenada National Stadium.
|Licence
|Inspection
|Total
|Bikes
|Bicycle
|$25
|$75
|$100
|Motorcycle
|$100
|$75
|$175
|Quad bike
|$125
|$75
|$200
|Private Vehicles
|Up to 1000cc
|$125
|$75
|$200
|1001 to 1800cc
|$180
|$75
|$255
|1801 to 2800cc
|$275
|$75
|$350
|2801 to 3800cc
|$290
|$75
|$365
|3801cc+
|$300
|$75
|$375
|Light Omnibuses
|Non-commercial
|$150
|$75
|$225
|Commercial
|$200
|$75
|$275
|Heavy Omnibuses
|Non-commercial
|$300
|$75
|$375
|Commercial
|$500
|$75
|$575
|Trucks
|1st ton
|$150
|$75
|$225
|After 1st ton (each additional ton)
|$75
|$75
|$150
|Special License Vehicle
|10 to 12 ton
|$1,500
|$75
|$1,575
|13 to 15 ton
|$2,500
|$75
|$2,575
|15+ ton
|$3,500
|$75
|$3,575
Sources: Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF)
Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance
Government Gazette
Why are cash payments only accepted in St Georges? What about people who do not have access to the internet and online services?