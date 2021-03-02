Vehicle Inspection and Licensing periods

License plates with SINGLE registration letter

(e.g. P 1000) Date 1 to 2500 2 Jan to 15 Feb 2501 to 5000 16 Feb to 31 Mar 5001 to 7500 1 Apr to 15 May 7501 to 9999 16 May to 30 June License plates with PLURAL registration letter

(e.g. PA 100) Date 1 to 250 2 Jan to 15 Feb 251 to 500 16 Feb to 31 Mar 501 to 750 1 Apr to 15 May 751 to 999 16 May to 30 June

Vehicle Inspection schedule

Location Days and Times

Grenada National Stadium Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm 9 am to 12 noon and 1 pm to 4:30 pm Police Garage, Dusty Highway, St George Monday to Friday Grenville, at Pearls Airstrip Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays St David’s Police Station Thursdays and Fridays Sauteurs Police Station Thursdays and Fridays Gouyave Police Station Mondays and Tuesdays Victoria Police Station Wednesdays Carriacou Police Station Last Thursday and Friday of every month, and at the end of every period

Vehicle Licence and Inspection fees

Persons are advised to use the online payment platform pay.gov.gd to pay fees.

Cash payments will only be accepted at the Inland Revenue Division at The Carenage, and during the last week of each licensing period from 8 am to 3 pm at the Grenada National Stadium.

Licence Inspection Total Bikes Bicycle $25 $75 $100 Motorcycle $100 $75 $175 Quad bike $125 $75 $200 Private Vehicles Up to 1000cc $125 $75 $200 1001 to 1800cc $180 $75 $255 1801 to 2800cc $275 $75 $350 2801 to 3800cc $290 $75 $365 3801cc+ $300 $75 $375 Light Omnibuses Non-commercial $150 $75 $225 Commercial $200 $75 $275 Heavy Omnibuses Non-commercial $300 $75 $375 Commercial $500 $75 $575 Trucks 1st ton $150 $75 $225 After 1st ton (each additional ton) $75 $75 $150 Special License Vehicle 10 to 12 ton $1,500 $75 $1,575 13 to 15 ton $2,500 $75 $2,575 15+ ton $3,500 $75 $3,575

Sources: Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF)

Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance

Government Gazette

