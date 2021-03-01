“The Cool Contributions” aim to demonstrate solar-powered Green Air Conditioning in cooperation with a local private partner in Grenada.

The National Ozone Unit (NOU) in the Energy Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Physical Development and Energy, in conjunction with The Global Project “Cool Contributions fighting Climate Change” (C4) Calls for a Suitable Demonstration Site for the Application of Solar-Powered Green Air Conditioning Systems in Grenada!

Apply with your concept and seek technical advice and financial support to utilise Green Air Conditioning powered by your photovoltaic (PV) system on your premises.

The cooperation foresees the following contributions in a joint project to be implemented in 2021:

PRIVATE PARTNER

PV system including inverter and the potential to offset at least 50% of the AC’s electricity need

Energy monitoring support

Hosting of site visit to showcase technology

GIZ

Cooling Needs Assessment

Provision of up to 6 energy-efficient, inverter, R290 single split A/Cs

Installation of units and synchronisation with PV system

Electricity consumption monitoring device

PV meter (if not yet available)

Interested persons should fill out the application form at the following link: https://climatefinance.gov.gd/embedded-pdf/solarac/ and submit to [email protected] by 17 March 2021.

