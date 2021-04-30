Title: Operations Supervisor

Status: Full Time

AXCEL FINANCE is the leading regional microfinance institution, dedicated to providing high quality and innovative financial solutions for individuals and micro‐enterprises across several markets in the Caribbean. Through active community engagement, we have successfully promoted social mobility and economic activity.

As the Operations Supervisor, you will be responsible to effectively supervise front‐line team members on a day-to-day basis to develop and grow our loan book. Superb management skills are critical as the Supervisor directly coaches and develops the credit and collections officers. An effective Supervisor interacts with employees and customers every day; leads by example, coaches, and holds the team accountable to do what’s right for the customer.

Key Responsibilities:

Supervise loan officers. Attain branch loan production targets while maintaining acceptable delinquency levels as set by the Management. Conduct verifications and approvals of all loan applications. Liaise with collectors and lawyers regarding delinquent clients. Ensure high customer satisfaction levels.

Duties include, but not limited, to:

Supervise staff, including loan officers, cashier, and office attendant. Deliver legendary customer service by ensuring they receive prompt, efficient and courteous service that exceeds their expectations daily. Verify client and loan information following entries of CROs. Approve and/or decline loans within assigned limits ensuring that they are properly documented and within established guidelines. Ensure that all loan files are maintained in proper order for every credit customer before submission to final approval. Evaluate the creditworthiness of client by using the Company’s guidelines. To systematically and aggressively follow‐up on non‐performing and unsatisfactory accounts in order to reduce exposure and maintain loss experience to a minimum. To review delinquency loan reports and initiate and/or make recommendations for remedial action as required with collectors and lawyers as necessary. Verify end‐of day cash in accordance with the Company’s policy. Ensure office is well maintained, functional, secure, equipped, clean, and opens and closes based on Company’s office hours.

Qualifications/Traits:

A degree in Business Management or related discipline.

Minimum of 4 years of supervisory/managerial experience.

Experience in small business lending would be preferred.

Entrepreneurial business management orientation, sales planning, strong team‐building skills.

Strong probing, communication, analytical, problem solving and decision makes skills to effectively resolve complex customer and employee issues.

Job experience with extensive customer contact, including building and maintain customer relationships.

Ability to work efficiently in a high demand, team-oriented, and fast‐paced environment.

Apply online by visiting www.axcelfinance.com/careers.

