In light of a planned march by members of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) on Friday, 30 April 2021, from Tanteen to the National Stadium, St George, several streets may be closed for short periods to facilitate this activity.

As a result, the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public and in particular motorists, that delays are anticipated between the hours of 10 am to 12 noon within the Town of St George.

The RGPF thanks the general public for their cooperation and understanding and regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.

RGPF

