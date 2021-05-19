by Linda Straker

Noel resigned on Monday, 17 May as a Senator for the Opposition

Noel proud to endorse The Grenada Movement

The Grenada Movement is registered as an NGO under The Companies Act

Terry Noel who resigned from his post as a senator representing the Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House, on Monday, 17 May 2021, said his decision to resign was the best thing to do.

“This decision did not come lightly, but it came at a time when a Non-Governmental Organisation of which I have been an active member, and to which I belonged at the time when I accepted the invitation to serve in our Upper House of Parliament, has made the decision to transition into a political party. In keeping with our democratic traditions, I therefore, resigned, in order to give the Leader of the Opposition a chance to nominate another Senator,” Noel said in a statement issued late Tuesday. “We are now at a crucial stage in the political life of our nation, and my sense of patriotism demands, even more so than ever before, that I continue to serve my country and to actively participate in its social and political evolution.” Noel described his time as a member of the Senate as filled with a better understanding about governance.

“My time in the Senate, since July 31st, 2020, afforded me the opportunity to contribute to the process of governance in our country, and better yet, imbued me with an appreciation for the task ahead to restore Grenada to her rightful place in the Caribbean and the world,” Noel said.

Claiming that Grenada is a crossroads in its path towards development, Noel said that he and the members of The Grenada Movement (TGM) cannot continue along the pathway of empty promises, hollow excuses and glaring stagnation.

“I want to make a difference. We all need to make a difference. As such, I am proud to endorse The Grenada Movement, to chart a new course in governance and democracy for Grenada. TGM represents in my mind, the best option for moving our nation and our people forward,” he said.

“I wish to contribute even more to Grenada with TGM, because, together with all Grenadians, we will build a country that is for all, where opportunities are not for a privileged few, but for all who are willing to work and develop Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique,” said Noel.

The Grenada Movement is registered as a non-governmental organisation under The Companies Act. According to public records it may carry on business in: advocacy, educational, leadership and organisational work by community education and awareness of citizens’ rights, privileges and responsibility; strategies for equitable distribution of resources, the development of Grenada and its citizens and aspirations towards economic and civic development.

The registration document, which was filed on 7 August 2020 shows that the directors were appointed on 10 July 2020, and they are: Michael Church, Jennifer Simon and Andrea Rapier. At the time of the launch, Dr Patrick Antoine who is the Chairman of The Grenada Movement said that the group is not a political organsation but one that “intends to deal with critical issues attendant to the development dilemma in Grenada.”

