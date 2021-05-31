Due to an increase in demand, the Ministry of Health has announced that Covid-19 vaccines will be administered at the National Stadium (Gate B) tomorrow Tuesday, 1 June 2021.

The public is informed that the vaccines will be offered from 9 am to 2 pm. Please remember to walk with your Covid-vaccination card, and a valid photo ID.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.