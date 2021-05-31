Due to an increase in demand, the Ministry of Health has announced that Covid-19 vaccines will be administered at the National Stadium (Gate B) tomorrow Tuesday, 1 June 2021.
The public is informed that the vaccines will be offered from 9 am to 2 pm. Please remember to walk with your Covid-vaccination card, and a valid photo ID.
GIS
The initiative is there so let us support the cause.
Question…What if you don’t have a vaccine card?
What if you don’t have ID?
Now a few of you will say that is not the case but a lot of our residents are in that position.
I hope there is a plan B to address this and a fast track system to assist.