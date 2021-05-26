The Ministry of Health reminds all persons who received their first shot/dose of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine at the Gouyave and Victoria Pastoral Centres on 17 March 2021, that they are due to receive their second shot/dose of the vaccine tomorrow, Thursday, 27 May 2021.

Those who were administered their first shot at the Gouyave Pastoral Centre are asked to report to the Gouyave Health Centre at 9 am, while those who received their first shot at the Victoria Pastoral Centre should report to the Victoria medical station from 1 pm to receive their second shot.

Please remember to walk with your Covid-19 vaccination card and a valid photo ID.

GIS

