The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force recorded a significant increase in reported accidents for the week ended Saturday, 1 May 2021.

A total of 89 accidents, inclusive of 1 Fatal, 4 Serious and 84 Minor were recorded. Under normal circumstances, this figure accounts for accidents occurring over a 3-week period.

Members of the public and in particular motorists are encouraged to be vigilant and alert when utilising our roads. Cellphone use and other distractions are also discouraged whilst vehicles are in motion. Pedestrians alike are also encouraged to practice safe road usage.

We anticipate continued support of all citizens.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.