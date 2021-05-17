by Linda Straker

Over EC$700,000 in cannabis labelled as evidence disappeared from police storage facility

Rear end of the building had structural deficiencies

Nine civilians, inclusive of 2 juveniles all residents of St Patrick, arrested and charged

Police in Grenada have confirmed that almost EC$700,000 in cannabis confiscated over a period of time and labelled as evidence in ongoing court matters has disappeared from the storage facility at the police station in the northern parish of St Patrick.

Nine civilians, inclusive of 2 juveniles were arrested and charged over the weekend for stealing a quantity of marijuana which was in a storage facility that is part of the structure of the police station.

“Officers assigned to the station noticed the disappearance of drugs over a period of time and took remedial action. Consequently, investigations revealed that individuals fished out marijuana from the rear end of the building due to structural deficiencies,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Police did not confirm if surveillance cameras attached to the building or nearby buildings assisted in identifying the suspects during the investigations that led to the arrest of the individuals.

Facing charges are Ron and Ronnie Stanislaus of Glebe Street who are charged for Handling a Controlled Drug. Marvin Jeremiah, 34 years, Boat Builder of Mt Craven; Carlos Williams, 32 years, Fisherman of Mt Craven; Kimon Alexander, 21 years and Kimani Alexander 20 years, Fishermen of Glebe Street; Travis Fullerton, 28 years, Farmer of Mt Craven, and 2 juveniles — all residents of St Patrick — were charged for Handling a Controlled Drug and Stealing a quantity of Cannabis valued at EC$721,224.

The release said that the structural deficiency of the building has since been resolved and police investigations are ongoing in the matter.

