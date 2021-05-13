The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, invites suitable applicants to apply for postgraduate scholarships and internships for 2021.

CCRIF Scholarship Programmes offered 2021:

Disaster Risk Management (DRM)

Disaster Risk Financing

Natural Resources Management

Risk Management

Climate Change

Civil with Environmental Engineering

Actuarial Science

Meteorology

ELIGIBILITY:

Scholarship recipients must be citizens of CARICOM member or associate member countries and/or CCRIF member countries in the Caribbean.

Applicants must already be admitted to a university.

Extra-Regional Scholarship: United Kingdom, United States or Canada

Regional Scholarship: University of the West Indies, University of Technology (Jamaica), Northern Caribbean University (Jamaica), University of Guyana, University of Suriname, University of Trinidad and Tobago

Both online and face-to-face programmes are considered.

VALUE OF SCHOLARSHIP:

Extra-Regional: up to US$40,000.00

Regional Scholarship: up to US$11,000.00 each

For further details on qualified universities and their eligible programmes and application forms, please follow the link: https://www.ccrif.org/scholarship

Application deadline: on or before 15 June 2021

CCRIF Regional Internship Programme 2021

Caribbean university graduates are invited to apply for an internship to work with a Caribbean organisation in an area related to disaster risk management and climate change adaptation.

The programme will have 2 modes of operation:

Virtual internships — working remotely with a national or regional organization in the Caribbean

On-site internships — working face-to-face in the intern’s own country with a national or regional organisation where the local situation allows.

For further details on the internship opportunity and application form, please follow the link:

https://www.ccrif.org/regional-internship-programme

Application deadline: on or before 15 June 2021

