Construction work has begun on 65 feet of concrete road and cross culvert at the Cherry-Hill Cross Road area under the Cherry-Hill Feeder Road Project.

As a result, motorists are advised to exercise caution when traversing through the area.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique & Local Government Affairs

