The public is informed that the Child Protection Authority (CPA) is in the process of relocating its offices at Scott Street, St George’s and Gladstone Road, Grenville, St Andrew to HA Blaize Street, St George’s.

People wishing to contact the Authority, while in transition, are asked to call the following numbers:

533-6990 or 911 for emergencies

435-0293/2696 for other queries.

We apologise for any inconveniences caused and assure that you will be notified once our new headquarters become fully operational.

CPA

