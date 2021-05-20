A donation valued at over $12,000 was handed over to the Christine David’s Child Development Centre in Carriacou, during a recent visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Grenada.

The items included 100 packs of facemasks, 4 gallons of alcohol sanitisers, 24 bottles of hand sanitisers, 10 boxes of gloves, 2 microwave ovens, 1 vacuum cleaner, 2 blenders and 2 fans.

Chinese Ambassador to Grenada His Excellency Wei Hongtian in handing over the items said that in addition to the strong relationship between China and Grenada, they are also looking to develop the same with the people of the country through various community initiatives.

Noting the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ambassador expressed the hope that the items will be helpful to the management and staff of the institution in their continued efforts against the spread of the virus.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Honourable Kindra Maturine-Stewart expressed gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador and reassured him of Government’s commitment to maintaining the China-Grenada relationship which will continue to yield mutual benefits.

Minister for Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment Honourable Delma Thomas who was also present at the handing over ceremony, echoed the sentiments of her colleague and expressed the hope that China-Grenada relations will continue for a long time.

GIS

