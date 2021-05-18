by Linda Straker

Confirming that one of the 3 persons whom he recommended to represent him in the Upper House of Parliament has resigned, Tobias Clement Leader of the Opposition said that he is flabbergasted that Terry Noel decided to rescind his appointment to the place where he had a voice to represent the people.

“He was given an opportunity to serve the people of Grenada at the high level and he rescinded on that. In the senate you have a voice and loud one too,” said Clement. Noel received his instruments of appointment in May 2020 from Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade and resigned as a member of the Upper House on Monday, 17 May 2021.

Clement said that he currently has no political party and had no problem if Noel had decided to speak as a member of The Grenada Movement — a recently registered non-governmental organisation which will soon be relaunched as a political party. Noel is one of its members and is believed to be playing an active role in the mobilising and planning of the Party’s activities.

Clement resigned as a member of the New National Party (NNP) in late 2019 and filled the vacant post of Leader of the Opposition by crossing the floor. Before his move, there was no leader of the opposition in the Parliament since 2013 because the ruling NNP won all seats in the House of Representatives.

The constitution provides for the Leader of the Opposition to appoint 3 persons to the Senate. His two other senators are Tessa St Cyr and Matthew Joseph.

Clement said that he has never mandated his senators to speak in the Parliament only on his behalf but gave them the opportunity to speak and express themselves about national issues. “We will sit and discuss how the opposition can respond in the Parliament to certain issues, but I never gave them an ultimatum. It was always up to them,” he said, describing the decision by Noel to move away from the Senate as one that now deprives him of “a good opportunity.”

“But I wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” Clement added.

When contacted about the reasons for his resignation, Noel said that he will issue a statement or hold a news conference on 19 May 2021.

