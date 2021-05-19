The GIS mapping for leaks in NAWASA is part of activities under the G-CREWS project.

G-CREWS Project Duration: 2019 – 2025

Objective: To increase systemic climate change resilience in Grenada’s water sector.

Approach: Involves citizens and businesses as water users and the public sector as the provider of potable water and infrastructure. Through appropriate governance, regulation, economic incentives and raising awareness, behavioural change will be triggered.

Why project is needed:

Water is a scarce resource in Grenada.

Climate change has already begun to aggravate the problem with an increasing average temperature and more erratic rainfall.

To address the high population water consumption per capita – 155 litres per day per person (equivalent to 34 gallons per person per day).

Partners:

Jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI) and the Government of Grenada.

The Government of Grenada, the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with German Development Cooperation (GIZ) will implement the project with a total budget of 45.297 Million Euro (Approximately EC$135 million).

The project will be developed in the following 5 components:

Climate-resilient water governance

Climate-resilient water users

Climate-resilient water supply system

Additional contributions of the water sector to Grenada’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)

Regional Learning and Replication

The GIS Mapping for leaks in NAWASA’s system will be done over a 6-month period.

Aim:

Improving Water Efficiency.

Reducing water losses in NAWASA’s system.

Implementation of a water balance approach to monitor non-revenue water (water before the meter).

Introduction of a GIS-based system to aid in the identification of leaks using electricity poll numbers.

Key Messages:

Identifying leaks aids in your water bill reduction.

Call NAWASA (440-2155) if you find leaks in the street or WhatsApp (459-6064).

Adopt water-saving devices.

Project Envisioned Impacts:

Increased efficiency of water supply.

Infrastructure improvement and the supply of additional storage tanks.

Set-up of a Water Resource Management Unit which will strengthen the overall water governance of the tri-island state and will set out the conditions for sustainable water resource or management.

For project information: Visit Grenada Climate Finance.

