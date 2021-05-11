The following is an update as of 4 pm on 10 May 2021.
First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.
|LOCAL (CURRENTLY)
|New positive case(s)
|0
|Active cases
|1
|• Imported
|1
|• Local
|0
|Hospitalised
|0
|In self-isolation
|1
|In quarantine facilities
|387
|LOCAL (TOTAL)
|Confirmed cases
|161
|• Imported
|83
|Recovered
|159
|Hospitalised
|6
|Death(s)
|1
|RT-PCR tests conducted
|28,568
|Vaccinated (1st dose)
|13,600
|Vaccinated (2nd dose)
|5,446
|GLOBAL
|Confirmed cases
|157,973,438
|New cases
|677,545
|Deaths
|3,288,455
|Vaccine doses administered
|1,206,243,409
Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)
GIS
So why we need amplified music ? Everything is a party ? The world showing signs of ending with all these pestilence (disasters and diseases) and we studying amplified music? Steups.
We are now in the second week of May 2021 and our covid 19 report looks extremely good based on the efforts made by the government and the people of this country.
Saying all the above I am hopeful that WHO will allow us to start making drastic changes in order to bring things back to normal
I can see a lot of changes going on around me Therefore it is up to the government to make a statement giving the go ahead to allow amplified music and increase the gathering figure to 100 plus. (Not that this is not going on already) but make it official.