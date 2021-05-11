The following is an update as of 4 pm on 10 May 2021.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada was reported on 22 March 2020.

LOCAL (CURRENTLY) New positive case(s) 0 Active cases 1 • Imported 1 • Local 0 Hospitalised 0 In self-isolation 1 In quarantine facilities 387

LOCAL (TOTAL) Confirmed cases 161 • Imported 83 Recovered 159 Hospitalised 6 Death(s) 1 RT-PCR tests conducted 28,568 Vaccinated (1st dose) 13,600 Vaccinated (2nd dose) 5,446

GLOBAL Confirmed cases 157,973,438 New cases 677,545 Deaths 3,288,455 Vaccine doses administered 1,206,243,409

covid19.gov.gd

Covid-19 Hotline: 45VIRUS (458-4787) or 53VIRUS (538-4787)

